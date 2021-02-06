iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.94. 8,812 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.