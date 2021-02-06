iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $67.72. 3,394,936 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

