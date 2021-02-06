iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,981 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 23.8% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $84,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.