iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullen Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

