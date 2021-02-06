iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

