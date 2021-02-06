iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $179.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

