iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,505 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $131.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

