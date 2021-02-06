iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 187.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

