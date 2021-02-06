iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

