iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF makes up about 3.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $636,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

