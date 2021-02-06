iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.