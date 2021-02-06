iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.16 and last traded at $68.87. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

