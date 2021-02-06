Isoray (ISR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Isoray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. On average, analysts expect Isoray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

ISR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

