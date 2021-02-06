James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $491.66

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $491.66 and traded as high as $534.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $502.00, with a volume of 39,474 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 491.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42.

About James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

