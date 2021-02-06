Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 15,349 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 375.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,281,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

