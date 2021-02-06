Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,806 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $306.05 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

