Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

