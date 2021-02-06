Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after buying an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after buying an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after buying an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 317,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after buying an additional 271,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.