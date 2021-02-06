Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

