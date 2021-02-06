Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Navient by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Navient by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. Navient Co. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

