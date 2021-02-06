Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Ameresco worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $5,845,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 253.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 119,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Ameresco stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,521 shares of company stock worth $46,359,812 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

