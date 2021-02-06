Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

