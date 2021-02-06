Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of PFXF opened at $20.57 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

