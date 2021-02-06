Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.