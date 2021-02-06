Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,435,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,778,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 48,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 832,157 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,967,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,098,000.

Shares of FTXR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

