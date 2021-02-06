Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $135.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

