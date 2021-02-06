Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE TU opened at $21.12 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

