Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

