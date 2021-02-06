Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,393 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of BOH opened at $81.61 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

