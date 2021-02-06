Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

