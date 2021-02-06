Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.