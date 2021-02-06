Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.50% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DINT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 544,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period.

DINT stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.