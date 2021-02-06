Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,001 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 37.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

DJP opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

