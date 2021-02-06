Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $392.19. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.