Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,566 shares of company stock worth $3,131,667. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

