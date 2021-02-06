Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 115,941 Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

RPAR stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.