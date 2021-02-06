Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 184,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $89.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.