Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,162 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.