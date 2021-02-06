Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dorman Products worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

