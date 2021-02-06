Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,335 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 301,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.91 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

