Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $107.04 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.