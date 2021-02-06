Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,700 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Donegal Group worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donegal Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

DGICA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.69. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $52,704.00. Also, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $66,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,225. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

