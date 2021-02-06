Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,968 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,175,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.