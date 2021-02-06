Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,021 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $181.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

