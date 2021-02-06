Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $98.84 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $101.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

