Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

