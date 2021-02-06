Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.53% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

