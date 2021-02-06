Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,967.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $375,452.44 and approximately $36,967.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062892 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.01129876 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.86 or 0.06463651 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00050207 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005753 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00033951 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00020497 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015054 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
