JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s 10th Largest Position

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 4.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

