Jeereddi Investments LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeereddi Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,018,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.